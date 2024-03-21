PESCO, FIA remove several illegal connections

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday conducted raids in various areas in across the province and removed illegal connections.

Action was taken against the management of Al-Madinah Hostel located on Warsak Road for stealing electricity, said the spokesperson of PESCO.

Electricity supply to a private physiotherapy hospital in Tajabad sub-division was also disconnected due to direct hooks.

In district Kohat, the joint teams Pesco raided Zaman Plaza and arrested power pilferers.

Similarly connection of seven shops of Gilani market were disconnected.

Illegal connections were removed in district Abbottabad including from the office of a private construction company.

In district Mardan, the power supply to Hayat Chapli Kabab was disconnected.

