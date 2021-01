Pesco notifies power suspension schedule for various localities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 23rd January from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Eid Gah, Nisata Road, Jan Abad, New Par Hoti, Canal Road, Baghdada New, Doran Abad, Shankar, Ahmad Abad, Nawa Kale, Rural 1, Saleem Khan, Muhabat Abad, Ghari Kapura, Bala Ghari, Zando Dheri feeders will face in convenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 24th January from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV REPCO and Link feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jalala Grid Station on 23rd January from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sher Ghai, New Sher Ghar, Badargah, Badargah, Hathyan, Lund Khwar, Umer Abad, Shah Dandh, Jehangir Abad, New Takar,Hari Chand feeders will face in convenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV New Wah Transmission Line on 24th January from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hattar grid connected 11 KV Neelum Steel, Guraj Gali, Hattar 11,2,3,4,5,6,8, Ali Steel, Bifo, Shadi, S.A.C. Spin Ghar, Solve Tech, Muree Glass, Eko Pack, Adeel Shahbaz, Mustehkam Steel, National Steel, Nova Senpack, Wah Noble, Syntronics, Rehmat Steel, Al -Hadeed, Pak Accumulator, Coronet food, Mujahid Steel 2, Neelum Steel 2, Mujahid Steel, M.A Steel, Capital Steel, Nomi Steel, Hattar Steel, FDL, Farid Steel, Silver Lake, Al Gujar Steel, Horizon Paper and Suraj Gali 2132 KV Haripur grid connected 11 KV Kot Najib 1,2, Town 1, Kalabat 1,2, Khanpur, Swabi Mera, Town 3, Pannian 1,2, S.N.Khan, Baldher, Phosphate, Zeb Pharma, T&T Colony, Chamba Project, Judicial Complex Haripur ,132 KV Kholian Bala grid connected 11 KV City, Kokal, Town, Mirpur 2, Industrial 1, Kholian and Jabri feeders will face in convenience.