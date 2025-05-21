PESS Felicitates Field Marshal Asim Munir On Promotion
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 09:46 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) Aziz Ahmed Awan on Wednesday extended his heartfelt felicitations after the government officially promoted Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, the highest rank in the Pakistan Armed Forces.
He on behalf of the PESS congratulated Field Marshal Asim Munir on this rare and prestigious honor, saying it reflects his long and distinguished service to the country.
General Munir, who is the most senior officer in the Pakistan Army, has held several key positions during his career, he said.
These include serving as the Director General of Military Intelligence (DG MI), Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI), and Corps Commander Gujranwala, before taking over as the Army Chief.
On May 20, the Federal cabinet approved his promotion in recognition of his outstanding military service.
Aziz Ahmed Awan praised Field Marshal Munir and the Pakistan Armed Forces for their professionalism and discipline in protecting the country.
He said the Armed Forces have followed international laws of war, focusing only on military targets and avoiding civilian harm during the conflict.
He added, “We are proud of the bravery and professionalism of our Army, Navy, and Air Force. Their role in defending Pakistan is a source of great pride for the nation.”
The promotion is witnessed as a significant moment in Pakistan’s military history, highlighting the trust and respect Field Marshal Asim Munir commands at both national and international levels.
