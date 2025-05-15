Open Menu

PFA Discards 100-litre Adulterated Beverages

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM

PFA discards 100-litre adulterated beverages

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Muhammad Aamir Iftikhar assumed charge as the Additional Director Operations for the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Multan division and launched a comprehensive inspection campaign across various food outlets in the city to enforce food safety regulations.

Accompanied by Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed, Iftikhar visited several bakeries and food points to assess hygiene practices and product quality. The inspections led to heavy fines and the disposal of adulterated food items.

During the operation, the teams confiscated and destroyed 100 liters of adulterated beverages and more than 5 kilograms of prohibited substances.

A bakery on Bosan road in Officers Colony was fined Rs.

150,000 for poor sanitation and failing to cover food items properly.

A sweets and bakery shop on Abdali road (Indus City) was fined Rs. 50,000 for keeping expired confectionery items.

Another bakery in the Hussain Agahi area was fined Rs. 80,000 for unhygienic storage conditions and placing food items directly on the floor.

A soda water factory in Pul Muzaffarabad was paenalized Rs. 25,000 for producing substandard drinks using artificial ingredients.

Speaking on the occasion, Iftikhar stated, “Eliminating food adulteration and counterfeit products was top priority. He directed food safety teams to adopt zero-tolerance policy against those endangering public health.”

