Open Menu

PFA Launches Crackdown Against Unhygienic Food Production Units In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PFA launches crackdown against unhygienic food production units in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched crackdown on food production units that failed to meet hygiene standards in the Rawat Industrial Area here Saturday.

According to a PFA spokesperson, two food factories were fined a total of Rs. 200,000 over cleanliness arrangements.

A cake manufacturing factory was fined Rs. 100,000, while a snack production unit was also fined the same amount. Both were found to have extremely poor sanitation conditions during the surprise inspections led by the Additional Director General of PFA.

The authority has urged the public to stay alert and report any food safety complaints by dialing PFA helpline at 1223.

Recent Stories

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 hour ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 hour ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

1 hour ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

8 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

18 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

18 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

18 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan