PFA launches crackdown against unhygienic food production units in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched crackdown on food production units that failed to meet hygiene standards in the Rawat Industrial Area here Saturday.

According to a PFA spokesperson, two food factories were fined a total of Rs. 200,000 over cleanliness arrangements.

A cake manufacturing factory was fined Rs. 100,000, while a snack production unit was also fined the same amount. Both were found to have extremely poor sanitation conditions during the surprise inspections led by the Additional Director General of PFA.

The authority has urged the public to stay alert and report any food safety complaints by dialing PFA helpline at 1223.