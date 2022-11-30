UrduPoint.com

PFA Unearths Fake Milk Producing Factory, Discards 7,400-litre Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PFA unearths fake milk producing factory, discards 7,400-litre milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt to supply 7,400 litres of chemically contaminated milk during a raid near Thokar Niaz Baig area, here on Wednesday.

Taking action on a tip-off, the dairy safety team conducted a raid and caught a milk-supplying vehicle loaded with thousands of litres of milk, and later discarded in on-the-spot after finding it adulterated one.

Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the PFA also unearthed a fake milk production unit in Depalpur on the basis of information, divulged by a vehicle driver during interrogation. During the operation in Depalpur, the PFA confiscated 175-kg skimmed milk powder, 176-litre oil, mixing machine and cylinders.

He said that fake milk was being produced with the help of substandard ghee, powder and hazardous chemicals. The PFA DG said that various ingredients were used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk; however, the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users' health.

The Punjab Food Authority is fully committed to bringing down the wicked practice of milk adulteration for which PFA would introduce a new system and law to counter them, he said.

He appealed to masses to inform PFA on 1223 helpline in case of witnessing any adulteration or the sale of unwholesome food in the market.

Related Topics

Punjab Malik Riaz Driver Oil Vehicle Sale Depalpur Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg dru ..

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg drugs at North Arabian Sea

50 minutes ago
 PM extends condolences on sad demise of former Pre ..

PM extends condolences on sad demise of former President of China Jiang Zemin

53 minutes ago
 COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at presiden ..

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

1 hour ago
 Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

4 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.