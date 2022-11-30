PFA unearths fake milk producing factory, discards 7,400-litre milk

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt to supply 7,400 litres of chemically contaminated milk during a raid near Thokar Niaz Baig area, here on Wednesday.

Taking action on a tip-off, the dairy safety team conducted a raid and caught a milk-supplying vehicle loaded with thousands of litres of milk, and later discarded in on-the-spot after finding it adulterated one.

Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the PFA also unearthed a fake milk production unit in Depalpur on the basis of information, divulged by a vehicle driver during interrogation. During the operation in Depalpur, the PFA confiscated 175-kg skimmed milk powder, 176-litre oil, mixing machine and cylinders.

He said that fake milk was being produced with the help of substandard ghee, powder and hazardous chemicals. The PFA DG said that various ingredients were used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk; however, the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users' health.

The Punjab Food Authority is fully committed to bringing down the wicked practice of milk adulteration for which PFA would introduce a new system and law to counter them, he said.

He appealed to masses to inform PFA on 1223 helpline in case of witnessing any adulteration or the sale of unwholesome food in the market.