Open Menu

PHC Grants Protective Bail To Mian Aslam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PHC grants protective bail to Mian Aslam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to Mian Muhammad Aslam.

During the hearing, the lawyer of the petitioner, Shah Faisal Atmankhil Advocate, argued that the petitioner had been elected as a member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab and was also a candidate for the Chief Minister of Punjab but feared arrest by police.

The court ordered that the petitioner should not be arrested as he would appear in the Lahore High Court within two-week.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Lahore High Court Peshawar High Court Police Punjab Provincial Assembly Shah Faisal Court

Recent Stories

Woman spectator says security officials barred her ..

Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..

2 hours ago
 PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

3 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

3 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

4 hours ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

8 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

17 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

17 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

17 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan