PHC Grants Protective Bail To Mian Aslam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to Mian Muhammad Aslam.
During the hearing, the lawyer of the petitioner, Shah Faisal Atmankhil Advocate, argued that the petitioner had been elected as a member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab and was also a candidate for the Chief Minister of Punjab but feared arrest by police.
The court ordered that the petitioner should not be arrested as he would appear in the Lahore High Court within two-week.
APP/adi
