PM Seeks Cooperation Between Pakistan, Denmark In Agriculture, Energy Sector
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 10:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday held a meeting with a delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals and board Member AP Miller Mearsk Keith Svendsen and discussed matters related to business and investment.
During the meeting, Keith Svendsen expressed interest in the first green transhipment terminal of Pakistan to be built in Karachi.
After the completion of the proposed project, large cargo ships can be anchored in the port of Karachi and the whole world will get easy access to Pakistani exports. With this project, cargo from all over the world will also reach the Central Asian states.
APM Terminal will also construct international level logistics storage facilities in Lahore, Tarnol and Peshawar and due to this project Pakistan will become the center of the region for logistics.
With this project, Pakistan will also get an opportunity to increase value of its products, which will not only provide jobs to the people but also enhance economic growth.
The prime minister had formed an inter ministerial committee headed by the finance minister for this project. It also included a representative of Special Investment Facilitation Council.
PM Shehbaz expressed interest in cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark in the fields of agriculture and environment friendly energy projects.
Keith Svendsen expressed satisfaction about the investment and business friendly policies of Pakistan.
Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf and Federal ministers for commerce, finance, shipping and high level officers of relevant ministries attended the meeting.
