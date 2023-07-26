PMD alerts of landslides; flash flooding amid more rain

The moderate to high intensity rain lashed the federal capital on Wednesday afternoon reducing the temperatures and turning weather pleasant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The moderate to high intensity rain lashed the Federal capital on Wednesday afternoon reducing the temperatures and turning weather pleasant.

The rain, which started around 4:00 pm in the capital city and continued for around half an hour, occurred due to the penetration of monsoon currents in most parts of the country from the Arabian Sea and presence of a westerly wave in the upper parts.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, eastern and lower Balochistan and upper Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Heavy falls are likely to occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Pothohar region and eastern Balochistan during the forecast period.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating in most parts of the country. A westerly wave was also present over upper parts.

Heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast and south Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sherani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran and surrounding areas) during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Faisalabad from July 27-28 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with heavy falls at few places occurred in Sindh, northeastern Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Sindh: Padidan 164mm, Mirpur Khas 39, Hyderabad (City 17), Mohenjo-Daro, Sukkur 13, Sanghar 11, Rohri 06, Tando Jam 04, Chhor 03, Thatta, Khairpur 02, Sakrand 01, Punjab: Lahore (Shahi Qila 107, Lakshmi Chowk 82, Gulshan-e-Ravi 71, Samanabad 48, Qurtaba Chowk 45, City 32, Chowk Nakhuda 12, Mughalpura, Gulberg 06, Upper Mall 05, Nishtar Town 04, Airport 02), Khanewal 55, Rahim Yar Khan 30, Sialkot (City 29, Airport 07), Hafizabad 28, Noorpurthal 24, Islamabad (Saidpur 15, Zeropoint 11), Sargodha 14, Joharabad, Bhakkar 12, Layyah 11, Gujranwala 09, Murree 08, Bahawalpur (Airport 08, City 01), Chakwal 07, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Addu 03, Multan (City 02), Toba Tek Singh, Khanpur 01, Balochistan: Sibbi 62, Bar Khan, Turbat 12, Dalbandin 10, Lasbela 05, Gwadar 03, Panjgur 02, Khuzdar, Pasni 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 24, Garhidupatta 14, Kotli 06, Muzaffarabad (Airport 06, City 03), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 16, Cherat 06, Dir 04, Peshawar (Airport 01), Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar, Bagrote, Astore 0 1mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Chillas 41 C, Nokkundi and Dalbandin 39 C.