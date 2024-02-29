PMDC To Work Closely With ACCME
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 08:55 PM
Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) will work closely with Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to develop a roadmap in the coming months.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) will work closely with Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to develop a roadmap in the coming months.
President PMDC, Prof Dr Rizwan Taj saif said this during a meeting with the President and CEO of the ACCME, Dr Graham McMahon.
They discussed the international systems and standards for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) in medical education within Pakistan.
President PM&DC expressed Pakistan’s dedication to aligning its professional development practices with global benchmarks and standards, and to initiate a collaborative program with ACCME.
This strategic move aims to enhance the skills, knowledge, and competencies of medical professionals within the country, ensuring they remain competitive and competent internationally while creating opportunities for Pakistani educational organizations to attain global recognition and visibility.
Dr Graham McMahon shared his experience and the role ACCME can play in facilitating Pakistan and supporting the PMDC team as they develop expertise in accreditation of CPD providers.
Recent Stories
Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims
Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign
UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings
CPC leadership discusses draft government work report
Ten held for arranging a dance party
PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park
Chad government on alert after attack on security services
Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karac ..
NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation
May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in 9 cases
Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, district levels
Balochistan CM's election on Saturday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims18 minutes ago
-
Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign18 minutes ago
-
Ten held for arranging a dance party20 minutes ago
-
PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park20 minutes ago
-
Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karachi31 minutes ago
-
NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation35 minutes ago
-
May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in 9 cases26 minutes ago
-
Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, district levels26 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM's election on Saturday26 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwadar26 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment to two in murder case20 minutes ago
-
Necessary arrangements made regarding expected rains in city: Mayor Karachi20 minutes ago