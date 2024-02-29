Open Menu

PMDC To Work Closely With ACCME

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 08:55 PM

PMDC to work closely with ACCME

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) will work closely with Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to develop a roadmap in the coming months.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) will work closely with Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to develop a roadmap in the coming months.

President PMDC, Prof Dr Rizwan Taj saif said this during a meeting with the President and CEO of the ACCME, Dr Graham McMahon.

They discussed the international systems and standards for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) in medical education within Pakistan.

President PM&DC expressed Pakistan’s dedication to aligning its professional development practices with global benchmarks and standards, and to initiate a collaborative program with ACCME.

This strategic move aims to enhance the skills, knowledge, and competencies of medical professionals within the country, ensuring they remain competitive and competent internationally while creating opportunities for Pakistani educational organizations to attain global recognition and visibility.

Dr Graham McMahon shared his experience and the role ACCME can play in facilitating Pakistan and supporting the PMDC team as they develop expertise in accreditation of CPD providers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Saif Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings ..

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims

18 minutes ago
 Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio c ..

Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign

18 minutes ago
 UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings

UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings

20 minutes ago
 CPC leadership discusses draft government work rep ..

CPC leadership discusses draft government work report

20 minutes ago
 Ten held for arranging a dance party

Ten held for arranging a dance party

20 minutes ago
 PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park

PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park

20 minutes ago
Chad government on alert after attack on security ..

Chad government on alert after attack on security services

23 minutes ago
 Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during exp ..

Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karac ..

31 minutes ago
 NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of c ..

NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation

35 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI lea ..

May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in 9 cases

26 minutes ago
 Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, ..

Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, district levels

26 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM's election on Saturday

Balochistan CM's election on Saturday

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan