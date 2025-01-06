Open Menu

Police Arrests Accused For Attempting To Burn Ex-wife, Children

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM

A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to set his ex-wife and children on fire in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to set his ex-wife and children on fire in Lahore.

According to reports, the woman from the Ghaziabad area contacted the 15 emergency helpline, claiming her ex-husband had been harassing her and even tried to set her and the children on fire by pouring petrol on them.

The woman managed to escape to a neighbor’s house, preventing the tragedy.

The Virtual Women’s Police Station immediately dispatched officers to the scene. A spokesperson from the Safe City Authority confirmed that the police arrived promptly, ensuring the safety of the woman and her children.

A case has been filed against the accused, and he has been taken into custody. Further legal action is underway. Authorities urged women who are victims of abuse to reach out to the Virtual Women’s Police Station by calling 15 and pressing 2 for assistance.

