Police Arrests Accused For Attempting To Burn Ex-wife, Children
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM
A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to set his ex-wife and children on fire in Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to set his ex-wife and children on fire in Lahore.
According to reports, the woman from the Ghaziabad area contacted the 15 emergency helpline, claiming her ex-husband had been harassing her and even tried to set her and the children on fire by pouring petrol on them.
The woman managed to escape to a neighbor’s house, preventing the tragedy.
The Virtual Women’s Police Station immediately dispatched officers to the scene. A spokesperson from the Safe City Authority confirmed that the police arrived promptly, ensuring the safety of the woman and her children.
A case has been filed against the accused, and he has been taken into custody. Further legal action is underway. Authorities urged women who are victims of abuse to reach out to the Virtual Women’s Police Station by calling 15 and pressing 2 for assistance.
Recent Stories
Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in 2024
Serbian President commends UAE President's 'visionary leadership', 'constant eff ..
Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children
SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards children protection, justice
At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools
Shanze Noreen’s art work exhibited at PAC
PML-N to start membership campaign for reinvigorating party in Sindh: Ahsan Iqba ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses strengthening bilateral relations with FM of Maldiv ..
Minister Kirmani highlights Punjab CM's commitment to promote agricultural mecha ..
UAE Leaders condole with King of Jordan on passing of Princess Majda Ra’ad
Khorfakkan Marine Festival attracts over 70,000 visitors
Advisor asks PTI submit their demands in writing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children6 seconds ago
-
SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards children protection, justice8 seconds ago
-
Shanze Noreen’s art work exhibited at PAC1 second ago
-
PML-N to start membership campaign for reinvigorating party in Sindh: Ahsan Iqbal3 seconds ago
-
Minister Kirmani highlights Punjab CM's commitment to promote agricultural mechanization2 minutes ago
-
Advisor asks PTI submit their demands in writing2 hours ago
-
Speakers emphasize fostering unity through diversity in ECO region2 hours ago
-
BoR member takes briefing on various matters2 hours ago
-
4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered2 hours ago
-
15 suspects arrested in Shahzad Town during ICT Police search operation2 hours ago
-
CNS praises Coastal Command for safeguarding country’s coastal areas despite challenging security ..2 hours ago
-
FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last year2 hours ago