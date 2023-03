Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The electricity supply from the following feeders will remain suspended on account of necessary repair, maintenance and extension of electricity lines on Thursday.

According to the schedule issued by the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), the power supply from Chunni Rehan, Langar Makhdoom and Kanwan Wala feeders linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while Bostan-e-Zahra, Circular Road, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk, Sarfraz Colony, LCM, Data Street and Khan Street feeders attached with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday (March 16).

Similarly, electricity supply from F-5 feeder connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Bukharian and Muhammadi Sharif feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Aminabad feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Bakkar Mandi, Elyas Park and Kamal Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, al-Fareed feeder connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Qudrat Abad, Rasool Pura, Iqbal Town and Ejaz Town feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, GM Abad and Sindhu feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, People's Colony feeder attached with 220-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sarfraz Colony and Khawaja Garden feeders originating from 132-KV GIS grid station, Ahmad Nagar feeder linked with 132-KV S-Road grid station, Kareem Garden feeder attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Dijkot City feeder connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, City, Naradada and Jalal Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Lasoori and Dinpur feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Mahi Chowk, Alam Shah and Shameerwala feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Sheeraza feeder connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Mamonkanjan City feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Shah Suwariya, Kathoor, Shalimar and Toba Road feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Shahpur feeder attached with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Susan Road feeder connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, SKP Road and Ashraf Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station and Hajwairi Park feeders linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p. m. whereas Sangra, Lalian City, Wallah and Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeders attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, new Ahmad Nagar feeder connected with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Yasrab and Fateh Abad feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Model City, Gulbehar Colony, Awanwala, Makkah City, Kareem Garden, A-4-PGSHF, al-Raheem Valley, Satiana Road, Babar Chowk, Zamzam, Hariyanwala, Fateh Textile, Sitara Gold, Sitara Diamond City and Garden Colony feeders linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Rehmat Abad and Ashraf Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on March 16.

Meanwhile, power supply from Riaz Nagar and Nawab Sher feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.582-GB grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while Iqbal Rice Mills, Jani Shah, Jhok Millian, Jhang Road, WASA and WASA Express feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Ghazi Abad, Rehmat Abad and Chenab Steel feeders attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Nishatabad-I and Depot Bazaar feeders connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Jhumra Road feeder originating from 132-KV SPS grid station, new Khannuana and T&N feeders linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, new Awagat, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, Islampura, Bucheki Road, Alipur Bungalow, al-Habib, Aslam Textile, Katchery Road and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Likewise, power supply from Jhang Bazaar feeder connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Rail Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, islam Nagar feeder linked with 132-KV University grid station, Islamia Park feeder attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Boraywal Road feeder connected with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Johar Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Millat Road and Noorpur feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon whereas 240 Mor, Faisalabad Road and College Road feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Khayaban Colony and Jail Road feeders connected with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Mansoorabad feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal gridstation and Bagaywala feeder linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

on March 16, 2023.