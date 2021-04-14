UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Chairman Condemns Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:01 PM

PPP Chairman condemns violence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned violence in different parts of country during last three days in which two policemen among seven people were killed in different incidents.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the PPP Chairman said that this kind of violence, ransacking, vendalizing public and private properties and mob-attacks on policemen could not be allowed to go unchecked. Those responsible must be dealt with in accordance to the law.

PPP expressed sympathized with the martyred policemen as well as the innocent people who lost their lives in violence in Punjab and other parts of the country and stressed for best possible medical facilities to those wounded.

More Stories From Pakistan

