PPP leader reaffirms commitment to Press Freedom on World Press Freedom Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) South Punjab Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam paid tribute to independent journalism on Saturday, calling it essential to democracy, transparency, and public welfare.

In his message on the World Press Freedom Day, he said that a free and principled press guides nations toward justice and constitutional order. He reaffirmed the PPP’s historical stance in defending media freedom, highlighting the contributions of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in upholding press rights.

Khawaja Rizwan honoured journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty and praised the bravery of those who continue to speak truth to power. He also drew attention to the challenges faced by women in media, recalling Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s advocacy for their rights and dignity.

He pledged PPP's continued efforts to legislate for journalist protection and create a safe, respectful environment—especially for women in the field. “Where there is no press freedom, democracy becomes just a claim,” he concluded, urging collective resolve to uphold journalistic integrity and freedom.