PPP To Win By Elections In NA-171, Claims Ahmed Mahmood

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) President Pakistan People Party South Punjab Syed Ahmad Mahmood and senior vice president Khawaja Rizwan Alam stated that Pakistan People Party would win the by-election from NA 171, scheduled on September 12, with heavy margin.

In a statement issued here on Monday, they said that their opponents were afraid of PPP popularity in the constituency. They added that PPP’s political opponents were making an undue hue and cry. They claimed that PTI had lost public confidence.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, during his last tenure as foreign minister, improved the image of the country at international level. They said the PPP believed in politics of service to the masses. They added the PPP was committed to steering the country out of crises by focusing on education, employment, agriculture and industry. They hoped that PPP candidate for NA-171 Makhdoom Tahir Rasheeduddin would be victorious in the upcoming contest.

