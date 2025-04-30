Open Menu

PPSC Abolishes Fixed Requisition Period For Administrative Depts

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 11:04 PM

In a significant policy shift, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has abolished the fixed period for administrative departments to submit requisitions for recruitment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) In a significant policy shift, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has abolished the fixed period for administrative departments to submit requisitions for recruitment.

The decision was announced following a meeting of the Full Commission of the PPSC, according to an official press release issued on Wednesday.

Previously, administrative departments were restricted from sending requisitions to the PPSC between January 1 and June 30 each year. With the new directive, departments can now forward requisitions for vacant positions at any time of the year, removing the earlier time constraints.

The move is aimed at streamlining the recruitment process and enhancing efficiency in filling government vacancies across Punjab.

