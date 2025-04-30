PPSC Abolishes Fixed Requisition Period For Administrative Depts
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 11:04 PM
In a significant policy shift, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has abolished the fixed period for administrative departments to submit requisitions for recruitment
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) In a significant policy shift, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has abolished the fixed period for administrative departments to submit requisitions for recruitment.
The decision was announced following a meeting of the Full Commission of the PPSC, according to an official press release issued on Wednesday.
Previously, administrative departments were restricted from sending requisitions to the PPSC between January 1 and June 30 each year. With the new directive, departments can now forward requisitions for vacant positions at any time of the year, removing the earlier time constraints.
The move is aimed at streamlining the recruitment process and enhancing efficiency in filling government vacancies across Punjab.
Recent Stories
Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan
DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination
Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan
Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro
UoS hosts 2nd Annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibition
Nation stands united with armed forces: CM Maryam
Imposter officials loot wheat stock
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
Traffic education unit raises awareness about traffic rules
IPO-Pakistan organizes an event to celebrate IP day
Courts sentenced three criminals in murder cases
Somali envoy visits TUF to strengthen educational ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination5 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro5 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts 2nd Annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibition5 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united with armed forces: CM Maryam5 minutes ago
-
Imposter officials loot wheat stock15 minutes ago
-
Traffic education unit raises awareness about traffic rules15 minutes ago
-
IPO-Pakistan organizes an event to celebrate IP day15 minutes ago
-
Courts sentenced three criminals in murder cases3 minutes ago
-
Somali envoy visits TUF to strengthen educational ties3 minutes ago
-
SC establishes Reforms Implementation Unit3 minutes ago