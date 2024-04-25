President Raisi Thanked Pakistani People For Warm Reception: Pirzada
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 10:39 PM
Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada Thursday informed the National Assembly that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had thanked President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the parliament and people of Pakistan for their warm welcome to him during his visit to the country
Speaking in the House, the minister said that the Iranian President had expressed his pleasure and feelings about the visit during a meeting with him.
He said that President Raisi expressed his regret that he should not have visited Lahore and Karachi as the people there faced traffic issues and congestion on the roads due to the protocol and security deployment.
Lauding the Iranian nation’s strong resolve against colonial powers, he said the Iranian youth had rendered great sacrifices for the defence of their motherland, setting a motivational precedent for others like Pakistanis to follow suit with the same determination to stand firm against adversaries and challenges.
The minister urged the treasury and opposition benches to run the affairs of Parliament with dignity so that it could play a leadership role in overcoming the challenges being faced by the people.
Riaz Pirzada expressed his dismay over the attitude of opposition parties during the address of President Asif Ali Zardari to the joint sitting of the Parliament.
