President's Objections On Seminaries Bill Legal, Constitutional: Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 07:50 PM

President's objections on seminaries bill legal, constitutional: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that the objections raised by the President of Pakistan on the seminaries bill were legal and constitutional.

Using his X account, in reaction to JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah's post he said that in the objections there was no mention of Financial Action Task Force ( FATF).

He remarked that doing politics on legal and constitutional matters was in nobody's interest.

Linking registration of religious seminaries with FATF was only tantamount the creating baseless stories.

He said that procedure of legislation was clearly mentioned in the Constitution.

The minister said that the President had raised constitutional objections and the Parliament had to address those objections.

Unnecessary statements and criticism on the issue, the President and the Parliament should be avoided, he maintained.

