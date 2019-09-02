Prime Minister summons cabinet meeting today (Tuesday)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) to discuss several issues including up-to-date situation in Occupied Kashmir.The premier would take the cabinet into confidence about closing airspace for India and ongoing situation in Indian held Kashmir.

The Cabinet will also give approval to appointment of Federal Minister Fahmida Mirza as Chairperson Federal land Commission, appointment of private members in Railway board, establishing committee for finalizing first Islamic Calendar and approval to Real State Regulation and Development Ordinance 2019.The cabinet will also review to permanent services of several daily wages employees of federal educational institutions.

The appointment of Executive Director Pakistan Health Research Council is also part of the agenda.