Provincial depts ask to remain alert during predicted rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Meteorological office has predicted that strong westerly weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Wednesday and likely to grip upper and central parts on Thursday as well as it will persist till Saturday under the influence of this weather system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological office has predicted that strong westerly weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Wednesday and likely to grip upper and central parts on Thursday as well as it will persist till Saturday under the influence of this weather system.

Rain with dust-thunderstorm is also expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana districts during Wednesday to Thursday. Dust raining winds are expected in lower Sindh including Karachi on Thursday and Friday, said a statement.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Rehabilitation Department Government of Sindh has asked to remain alert during the predicted rains and take all precautionary measures including availability of emergency services officials during the period, accordingly.