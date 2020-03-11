UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Depts Ask To Remain Alert During Predicted Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:09 PM

Provincial depts ask to remain alert during predicted rains

The Meteorological office has predicted that strong westerly weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Wednesday and likely to grip upper and central parts on Thursday as well as it will persist till Saturday under the influence of this weather system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological office has predicted that strong westerly weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Wednesday and likely to grip upper and central parts on Thursday as well as it will persist till Saturday under the influence of this weather system.

Rain with dust-thunderstorm is also expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana districts during Wednesday to Thursday. Dust raining winds are expected in lower Sindh including Karachi on Thursday and Friday, said a statement.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Rehabilitation Department Government of Sindh has asked to remain alert during the predicted rains and take all precautionary measures including availability of emergency services officials during the period, accordingly.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Alert Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad All Government Rains

Recent Stories

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

11 minutes ago

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

22 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends final meeting of camel r ..

26 minutes ago

OPPO Find X2 series awarded A+ Rating by DisplayMa ..

26 minutes ago

Etihad Airways announces move to Beijing’s Daxin ..

56 minutes ago

Ohoud Al Roumi chairs first meeting of National Co ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.