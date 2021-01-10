PSQCA finalises plan for licensing of 61 new items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has chalked out a comprehensive plan for licensing of 61 new items, recently inducted in its mandatory list by the Federal government, and special teams have been formed to raid units for seizing stock and stopping production after completion of the grace period of time.

According to a spokesman, PSQCA Director General Abdul Aleem Memon has ordered for taking action against the unlicensed items after expiry of the deadline Dec 31, 2020.

Standard Development Centre Conformity Assessment Lahore Zone Muhammad Yasin Akhtar has constituted special teams for complete compliance of the notification, issued by the Ministry of Science & Technology on October 3, 2020. The teams started serving notices on the units producing those 61 new items, after searching locations of the units.

If any unit would not submit application for PS licence within the time-frame given in the notices, teams would seize the stock and stop manufacturing of products at the units.

Newly inducted items include shaving cream, hair cream, bicycle tyres, car tyres and rims, sanitary tabs, polypropylene types, UPS, sound system, coffee, fruit juices, fortified wheat flour, aluminum products, electric switch, sockets, plugs, secondary cells and batteries, washing machines, microwave oven, electric iron, bio fertilizers, water and gas supply pipes, lighter, paint brushes, surgical gloves, AC, television, olive oil and other some articles.

DG Abdul Aleem Memon said that inclusion of new items would be helpful in provision of quality products to consumers.