PTI To Fulfill Promise To Bring AJK Nation Into Mainstream: Amin Gandapur

Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

PTI to fulfill promise to bring AJK nation into mainstream: Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Sunday reassured that his ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would fulfill its promise to bring Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) people into mainstream as public service was the core agenda of PTI-led government.

The development and transparency would continue for the welfare of AJK masses, he said this while speaking to a private news channel.

He hoped that people of AJK will make the PTI successful from all Constituencies to fulfill their demands.

The day was not far when AJK would be steered out of crises and put on the road to progress and prosperity, he added.

He further mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan with his sincere efforts has been fighting the case of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as an ambassador of Kashmiris which was widely being hailed.

The sufferings of Kashmiris would end soon under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he added.

