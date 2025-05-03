Punjab CM’s children’s heart surgery programme transforms lives of over 3,690 children: minister

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Saturday that more than 3,690 children had undergone life-saving heart surgeries under the Chief Minister’s children’s heart surgery programme.
The minister was chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here. The meeting, attended by key health officials and hospital representatives, focused on evaluating the progress of the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program. Dr. Ali Razaq, CEO of the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC), provided a detailed briefing on the program’s achievements and ongoing efforts.
The minister hailed the program as a cornerstone of Punjab’s healthcare initiatives, emphasizing its impact. “Alhamdulillah, we are performing children’s heart surgeries in 6 government and 11 private hospitals across Punjab,” he said. “This unique health program has provided free heart surgeries worth billions of rupees, giving countless children a new lease on life.
The minister underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring 100 per cent transparency in the program’s operations. He also highlighted ongoing improvements to three major health initiatives led by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif: the Children’s Heart Surgery Program, the Dialysis Program, and the Special Initiative for Transplant Program. “We are continuously refining these historic programs to maximize their impact and accessibility,” he stated.
The meeting saw participation from prominent figures, including Chairman of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Advisory Committee for Cardiology Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Secretary Punjab Health Azmat Mahmood Khan, Special Secretaries Tariq Mahmood Rahmani and Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretaries Dr. Muhammad Waseem and Dr. Waheed Asghar, and Additional Secretary Admin. Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq and CEO PHIMC Dr. Ali Razaq also attended, alongside representatives from government and private hospitals involved in the program.
