Punjab govt stands by flood victims, distributes aid to thousands: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, has said that the Punjab government stood firmly with the people during the recent floods and immediately established relief camps to provide clothing, shelter, medical aid, and other essential facilities to affected families.

He said that 2,000 families have already received rations, while another 2,000 will soon be provided relief.

He was addressing a special ceremony at UC 100 Sherakot on Saturday, organized in collaboration with ACT International and Kaar-e-Khair Foundation to support flood-affected families. Social leaders including ACT International’s Provincial Program Head Zulqarnain Ansari, Shoaib Hassan, Banish Rasheed, Muhammad Akbar, Javed Sarwar Bhatti, Yameen Mughal, Yasir Nambard, Imran Shah, S. Qurban, Sarfraz Bhatti, Ghulam Abbas Akbar Bhatti, Nisar Akbar Bhatti, Sunny Prince, and Ramzan Bhambar were present.

Rana Mashhood announced that the provincial government would also distribute crockery among 700 flood-hit households to help them resume normal life quickly. He stressed that public service is the government’s foremost priority and assured that relief distribution will continue based on verified lists so that no affected family is left out.

He also termed the recent defense and economic agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as historic, saying it would open new avenues of development and prosperity for the people. He added that Pakistan’s leadership was taking solid steps to create fresh opportunities for business and employment.

Addressing the gathering, PML-N leader Hafiz Nauman said that timely evacuation of residents from flood-hit areas of Lahore prevented loss of life. He noted that the provincial government ensured the early provision of food, healthcare, and other necessities to affected families, and vowed that continuous assistance would continue until their full rehabilitation.

The ceremony, he said, had become a source of hope and encouragement for flood victims. On the occasion, more than 100 affected families received ration packages containing flour, ghee, pulses, sugar, rice, soap, and other essentials. Residents from Malik Park, Mehr Khaliq, and other flood-affected areas expressed gratitude to the government and social organizations, terming their support during this difficult period highly encouraging.