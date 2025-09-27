Punjab Govt Stands By Flood Victims, Distributes Aid To Thousands: Rana Mashhood
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, has said that the Punjab government stood firmly with the people during the recent floods and immediately established relief camps to provide clothing, shelter, medical aid, and other essential facilities to affected families.
He said that 2,000 families have already received rations, while another 2,000 will soon be provided relief.
He was addressing a special ceremony at UC 100 Sherakot on Saturday, organized in collaboration with ACT International and Kaar-e-Khair Foundation to support flood-affected families. Social leaders including ACT International’s Provincial Program Head Zulqarnain Ansari, Shoaib Hassan, Banish Rasheed, Muhammad Akbar, Javed Sarwar Bhatti, Yameen Mughal, Yasir Nambard, Imran Shah, S. Qurban, Sarfraz Bhatti, Ghulam Abbas Akbar Bhatti, Nisar Akbar Bhatti, Sunny Prince, and Ramzan Bhambar were present.
Rana Mashhood announced that the provincial government would also distribute crockery among 700 flood-hit households to help them resume normal life quickly. He stressed that public service is the government’s foremost priority and assured that relief distribution will continue based on verified lists so that no affected family is left out.
He also termed the recent defense and economic agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as historic, saying it would open new avenues of development and prosperity for the people. He added that Pakistan’s leadership was taking solid steps to create fresh opportunities for business and employment.
Addressing the gathering, PML-N leader Hafiz Nauman said that timely evacuation of residents from flood-hit areas of Lahore prevented loss of life. He noted that the provincial government ensured the early provision of food, healthcare, and other necessities to affected families, and vowed that continuous assistance would continue until their full rehabilitation.
The ceremony, he said, had become a source of hope and encouragement for flood victims. On the occasion, more than 100 affected families received ration packages containing flour, ghee, pulses, sugar, rice, soap, and other essentials. Residents from Malik Park, Mehr Khaliq, and other flood-affected areas expressed gratitude to the government and social organizations, terming their support during this difficult period highly encouraging.
Recent Stories
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
China launches new meteorological satellite
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt stands by flood victims, distributes aid to thousands: Rana Mashhood2 minutes ago
-
Dubai-Faisalabad flight diverted to Karachi after passenger dies on board12 minutes ago
-
Young doctors nation’s valuable asset : Azam Tarar22 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 1,200 litres of used oil in Rawalpindi22 minutes ago
-
Expired biscuits, substandard ice cream seized32 minutes ago
-
Dengue prevention campaign underway in Gujrat42 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest eight, recover liquor and arms52 minutes ago
-
DPO inaugurates renovated Police check post at Dera-Bhakkar bridge52 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits hospital52 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed52 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case solved in 3 days52 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 10 smugglers with over 91 kg of drugs worth Rs 13.5 mln52 minutes ago