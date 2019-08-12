(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said the provincial government was striving for solving the people's problems and practical steps were being taken in that regard.

Talking to media persons here at the Central Jail, he said health budget had been increased by 27 per cent and 10,000 doctors had been recruited to improve health services in the province.

He said funds had been allocated for setting up the secretariat for South Punjab, which would become operational after consultations. He said the Pakistanis stood firm with their Kashmiri brothers.

He said he was in Bahawalpur to celebrate Eid with his people.

A special package would be given to Bahawalpur through elected representatives.

The chief minister announced Rs 1 million grant for the Bahawalpur Press Club. He also announced relaxation of two-months in the imprisonment of Central Jail inmates.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Central jail, a guard of honour was given to him by a smart contingent of police. He took round various sections of the jail where he was briefed by the Jail Superintendent. He talked to jail inmates and asked about their problems.

The chief minister had a lunch with the jail inmates. Provincial food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry and Spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill accompanied the chief minister.