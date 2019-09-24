UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab PDWP Okays 8 Uplift Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:35 PM

Punjab PDWP okays 8 uplift schemes

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved eight development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 19,813.854 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved eight development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 19,813.854 million.

These schemes were approved in the 14th meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the chairman P&D board Habib-ur- Rehman Gilani.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development scheme included Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication Centre, DG Khan at the cost of Rs 2,819.848 million, Plan 9 Regional Centers at the cost of Rs 646.

274 million, Land Record Services at Qanungoi Level at the cost of Rs 2,216.691 million, Promotion of High Value Agriculture through Solarization of Drip & Sprinkler Irrigation Systems at the cost of Rs 3,750.379 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Adyala Road from Gorakhpur to Jarrar Camp More (km 144.00 to 25.50, Length=11.50 Km) I/C Link to Ladain via Jarrar Camp and Sangral Village Length = 22.65 km, Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs. 672.290 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Vanike Tarrar to Hafizabad Road including Hafizabad Bypass Road, length=22.72 km, Hafizabad (Revised) at the cost of Rs 486.070 million, Multi Sector Nutrition Centre Program at the cost of Rs 380.132 million and Establishment of Tertiary Care Hospital (Nishtar-II), Multan at the cost of Rs. 8,842.170 million.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Agriculture Road Gorakhpur Rawalpindi Hafizabad All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

7 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

6 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

7 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

7 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.