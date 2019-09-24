Punjab PDWP okays 8 uplift schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved eight development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 19,813.854 million

These schemes were approved in the 14th meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the chairman P&D board Habib-ur- Rehman Gilani.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development scheme included Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication Centre, DG Khan at the cost of Rs 2,819.848 million, Plan 9 Regional Centers at the cost of Rs 646.

274 million, Land Record Services at Qanungoi Level at the cost of Rs 2,216.691 million, Promotion of High Value Agriculture through Solarization of Drip & Sprinkler Irrigation Systems at the cost of Rs 3,750.379 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Adyala Road from Gorakhpur to Jarrar Camp More (km 144.00 to 25.50, Length=11.50 Km) I/C Link to Ladain via Jarrar Camp and Sangral Village Length = 22.65 km, Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs. 672.290 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Vanike Tarrar to Hafizabad Road including Hafizabad Bypass Road, length=22.72 km, Hafizabad (Revised) at the cost of Rs 486.070 million, Multi Sector Nutrition Centre Program at the cost of Rs 380.132 million and Establishment of Tertiary Care Hospital (Nishtar-II), Multan at the cost of Rs. 8,842.170 million.