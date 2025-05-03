PWPA chairperson pledges justice to domestic violence survivor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt visited the residence of Ayesha, a 19-year-old victim of severe domestic violence, in the Kahna area of Gajjumatta.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on the morning of April 26 at around 7am. During an argument, Ayesha’s father, Saqib, threw a pot of boiling tea on her, causing serious burns to her neck and back. He then pushed her onto the stove. When Ayesha’s mother and sister, Jaweria, tried to intervene, they were also assaulted, and their clothes were torn during the scuffle. The family has expressed fear for their safety and has appealed to the authorities for protection and legal action.

During her visit, Hina Parvez expressed deep concern over the incident and extended full solidarity to Ayesha and her family.

She assured them that the Punjab Women Protection Authority would actively pursue the case to ensure justice. She directed the police to take immediate and strict action against the accused and ensure the family’s safety.

The chairperson emphasised that under the leadership and vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, violence against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting women’s rights and holding perpetrators of domestic abuse accountable. “The state stands with victims of violence and will ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” she added.