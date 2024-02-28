PYCA Joins Transform Pakistan Campaign To Demand ITFA Regulation
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 11:24 PM
Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) proudly announced the nationwide collaboration of youth groups under the banner of the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign aimed at advocating for the regulation of industrially produced Trans-Fatty Acids (iTFAs)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) proudly announced the nationwide collaboration of youth groups under the banner of the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign aimed at advocating for the regulation of industrially produced Trans-Fatty Acids (iTFAs).
This movement signifies a crucial step toward ensuring a healthier and safer dietary landscape for all Pakistanis, said a news release on Wednesday.
Program Implementation lead at PYCA Huma Jehangir informed, “Launched last year, the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign has gained momentum as PYCA engages with youth groups across diverse regions, fostering awareness about the adverse health effects of iTFAs. From Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, young leaders are now equipped with knowledge and advocacy skills, actively leading the campaign in their localities.”
In Karachi, a dynamic youth group at the University of Karachi is conducting research to analyze the iTFA content in the most consumed foods within the university premises.
PYCA member Parkash Meghwar said, “Our initiative not only sheds light on the immediate environment but also contributes valuable insights to the broader discourse on regulating trans fats.
”
Simultaneously, the student group from NIFSAT, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, is making strides by rallying parents, school administrations, and engaging with the Punjab food Authority (PFA).
Meanwhile, a youth group from the University of Peshawar is rallying students across different universities, aiming to cultivate a heightened demand for regulatory support.
Emphasizing the importance of youth in policy change, Shahid Ali Khan, the representative from the University of Peshawar mentioned, "We believe that students have the power to drive change. Our efforts are about creating a united front to demand regulatory measures that safeguard our health and future."
As part of the campaign, PYCA has also launched a nationwide petition, garnering support from citizens at large demanding swift regulatory action against iTFAs. The petition, already boasting ample signatures, will be presented to relevant authorities, urging them to prioritize the health and well-being of the nation.
PYCA encouraged young leaders and concerned citizens to join the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign, creating a unified voice that resonates across demographics and emphasizing the urgency of addressing the iTFAs issue.
Recent Stories
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar
PSL 9: Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings
Zardari, Bilawal attend dinner hosted by Shehbaz Sharif
Independent assembly members joined PML-N unconditionally: Shehbaz
Sindh cabinet to be formed in consultation with Bilawal, Zardari: Murad Shah
SPO announces successful completion of 30 years of dedicated services
ECP reserves verdict on petitions about reserved seats
CM Maryam unveils ambitious healthcare overhaul plan for Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of police torture of boy
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report from commissioner Multan
SCCI welcomes BVMW interest-free loan facility for KP’ business community
More Stories From Pakistan
-
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai6 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar6 minutes ago
-
Zardari, Bilawal attend dinner hosted by Shehbaz Sharif11 minutes ago
-
Independent assembly members joined PML-N unconditionally: Shehbaz11 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet to be formed in consultation with Bilawal, Zardari: Murad Shah11 minutes ago
-
SPO announces successful completion of 30 years of dedicated services11 minutes ago
-
ECP reserves verdict on petitions about reserved seats9 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam unveils ambitious healthcare overhaul plan for Punjab9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of police torture of boy9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report from commissioner Multan9 minutes ago
-
SCCI welcomes BVMW interest-free loan facility for KP’ business community9 minutes ago
-
CM orders rehabilitation of sewerage system in streets6 minutes ago