Rain, Snowfall Over Hills Likely At Various Parts Of Country:PMD
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Pothohar region, and Islamabad in the evening/night during the next 24 hours, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.
Isolated heavy falls are also expected in southwestern Balochistan during the forecast period. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in western parts.
Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in Islamabad and surrounding areas, however, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely during the evening/night.
In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu and Waziristan during evening/night.
In Punjab, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Pothohar region, Mianwali, Attock, Khushab, Sargodha, Layyah and Bhakkar, while rain-wind/thunderstorm/snow in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding during evening/night.
In Balochistan, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind thunderstorm with snowfall over hills in Chaghi, Noushki, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Khuzdar, Kalat, Turbat, Washuk, Kech, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Makran, and Kohlu. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Panjgur, Gwadar, Turbat, Kech, and Makran during the forecast period.
In Sindh, cloudy weather with gusty/dust-raising winds are expected in most districts of the province.
In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, very cold and cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorms and snow is expected during the evening/night.
During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern parts. However, rain occurred at isolated places in central Punjab.
The rainfall recorded was Faisalabad (GMA Water Works 12mm, Madina Town 08, Dogar Basti 07, Gulistan Colony 06, Allama Iqbal 03) and Jhang 01. Light snow was also recorded in Murree.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -17C, Kalam -12, Astore -09, Skardu -06, Gupis, Hunza -05, Gilgit, Bagrote and Malam Jabba -04C.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sethi House: A mesmerizing marvel of architectural splendor needs projection on digital media7 minutes ago
-
AJK launches ambitious tree planting campaign across liberated territory7 minutes ago
-
Autobiography of writer, former bureaucrat Salman Farooqui launched8 minutes ago
-
Colorful sports gala organized at Gomal University8 minutes ago
-
CPO suspends police official for misbehaving Woman8 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrested criminal wanted18 minutes ago
-
Speaker, Deputy Speaker in Sindh Assembly to be elected tomorrow28 minutes ago
-
Two-day Sindh Art Exhibition starts at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad28 minutes ago
-
SPP Chairs meeting, promoted 150 head Constables28 minutes ago
-
Murad for joint efforts to get country out of difficult situation38 minutes ago
-
CM reviews facilities at Ganga Ram Hospital, inspects renovation work of Civil Secretariat38 minutes ago
-
PPSC held at education university Vehari38 minutes ago