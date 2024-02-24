Rain, snowfall over hills likely at various parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Pothohar region, and Islamabad in the evening/night during the next 24 hours, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in southwestern Balochistan during the forecast period. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in western parts.

Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in Islamabad and surrounding areas, however, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely during the evening/night.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu and Waziristan during evening/night.

In Punjab, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Pothohar region, Mianwali, Attock, Khushab, Sargodha, Layyah and Bhakkar, while rain-wind/thunderstorm/snow in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding during evening/night.

In Balochistan, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind thunderstorm with snowfall over hills in Chaghi, Noushki, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Khuzdar, Kalat, Turbat, Washuk, Kech, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Makran, and Kohlu. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Panjgur, Gwadar, Turbat, Kech, and Makran during the forecast period.

In Sindh, cloudy weather with gusty/dust-raising winds are expected in most districts of the province.

In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, very cold and cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorms and snow is expected during the evening/night.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern parts. However, rain occurred at isolated places in central Punjab.

The rainfall recorded was Faisalabad (GMA Water Works 12mm, Madina Town 08, Dogar Basti 07, Gulistan Colony 06, Allama Iqbal 03) and Jhang 01. Light snow was also recorded in Murree.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -17C, Kalam -12, Astore -09, Skardu -06, Gupis, Hunza -05, Gilgit, Bagrote and Malam Jabba -04C.