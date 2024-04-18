Open Menu

Rains In Most Part Of The KP Predicted: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Rains in most part of the KP predicted: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Rain and cloudy weather has been predicted with windy, gusty and thundershowers while heavy rain at some places and snowfall on high mountains, said the Meteorological Department here on Thursday.

The rains, windy and gusty with thundershowers and heavy rains predicted in most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kirk, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera. , Swabi, Mardan and Kurram.

From April 18 to 20, there is a risk of flooding in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir local rivers and areas adjacent to the Kabul River.

Landslides are also feared in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Gilyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan due to heavy rains from April 18 to 21, Meteorological Department officials said. Fear of damage to standing crops, weak infrastructure (electricity poles, solar panels of vehicles etc.) due to wind, storm, hail, thunder and heavy rain.

The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 22 degrees Celsius and it is likely to rise to a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius and the humidity ratio in the air has been recorded up to 72%, the official said. Risk of inundation of low-lying areas due to rain.

APP/ijz/1155

