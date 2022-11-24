RDA demolishes five, seals 11 commercial buildings

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Thursday demolished five under construction commercial structures and sealed 11 commercial buildings on Shahpur Syedan Road here

According to the RDA spokesman, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of the Authority while carrying out an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said that Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others with the help of police carried out the operation and sealed illegal commercial buildings namely Ayub Plaza, Ma Sha Allah Building Material, Building Material, Eshan Hair Saloon, Saim Laundry and Dry Cleaner, Naan Centre, Good Luck Bakers and Sweets, Al-Quddus Tailors, Wadi Naan Center and Restaurant, Shahpur Karyana Store and Best price Store.

The spokesman said that the owners namely Shahid and Tahir Shah whose buildings were demolished while the owners of sealed illegal commercial buildings namely Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Fiaz, Muhammad Aqib Hanif, Muhammad Akbar Ayub, Waseem, Manzoor, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Naveed, Arshad Mehmood, Touqeer, Malik Hassan, Maroof, Safdar Shah, Yaqoob, Qadeer and Sajjad had constructed illegal commercial buildings without taking approval and No Objection Certificates.

He said that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA had also demolished boundary wall of one illegal private housing scheme namely Countryside Farms at Moza Raatyal, Mohra Koyain, Chak Beli Khan Road, Rawat, Rawalpindi.

The MP&TE Directorate RDA had also lodged an FIR against a housing scheme namely Countryside Farms (Countryside Residencia) housing scheme at Moza Kalyam Mughal, Rawat Rawalpindi, he added.

He said the owner of these two illegal housing schemes, Ejaz Jahangir was running the booking offices without approval of the schemes. The schemes were violating Punjab Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021.

The RDA DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination, he added.

The DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey and identify illegal commercial buildings within shortest possible time.