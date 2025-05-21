RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) had issued notices to two illegal housing schemes, Hartus Green Housing Scheme located in Mouza Bhall, and Hartus Flora Farm Housing Scheme located in Mouza Chakri, on the directives of the Director General, RDA, Kinza Murtaza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) had issued notices to two illegal housing schemes, Hartus Green Housing Scheme located in Mouza Bhall, and Hartus Flora Farm Housing Scheme located in Mouza Chakri, on the directives of the Director General, RDA, Kinza Murtaza.

According to the spokesperson of RDA, the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements.

"Promotions have been disseminated via social media platforms, WhatsApp, YouTube, and other digital channels, misleading the public into fraudulent investments and stealing their life-earned deposits.

Moreover, the sponsors of illegal housing schemes were also warned to stop the marketing of their unapproved/illegal housing scheme and should contact the RDA for getting NOC / approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against them.

He said that the public was also advised to check the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk before investing in housing schemes

RDA Spokesman said MP&TE Directorate of RDA had sent letters with request/information to Cyber Crime Islamabad and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi about illegal advertisements of above mentioned two private housing schemes.