Religious Affairs Ministry Convenes High-level Meeting To Ensure Safe Pilgrimage During Muharram, Arbaeen
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 11:30 PM
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday convened a high-level meeting to ensure safe and smooth travel arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iran and Iraq during the upcoming Muharram and Arbaeen observances
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday convened a high-level meeting to ensure safe and smooth travel arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iran and Iraq during the upcoming Muharram and Arbaeen observances.
Secretary of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Syed Ata ur Rehman chaired the meeting and brought together key stakeholders from various Federal and provincial departments. Representatives from the Ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Maritime Affairs, and National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination participated, along with officials from the Shiite Ulema Council, Zaireen Management Committee, Chief Commissioner Quetta, Additional Chief Secretaries (Home) from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Secretary (Home) Punjab, Community Welfare Attache in Baghdad, and First Secretary in Tehran, among others.
Dr. Ata ur Rehman highlighted the challenges faced by pilgrims during previous years and stressed the importance of enhanced coordination to ensure improved arrangements for this year’s pilgrimage season. He called for timely and effective measures to facilitate safe and dignified travel for the Zaireen.
During the session, the Government of Balochistan was asked to present a progress report on the preparations for facilitating pilgrim movement through its borders. All stakeholders assured their commitment to working collectively for streamlined arrangements during the holy months of Muharram and Arbaeen.
The meeting concluded with a pledge to strengthen inter-agency cooperation and address logistical, security, and health-related concerns of the pilgrims.
