PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A review meeting regarding the revenue and performance of the Excise Department for July in the fiscal year 2025-26 was held at the Directorate General Excise here under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Khaliq ur Rehman on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise Department Khalid Ilyas, Director General Abdul Haleem Khan, Director Admin Shehryar Qamar Khattak, Director South Region Engineer Dr Eid Badshah, Director Peshawar Region Syed Al-Ameen, Director Registration Javed Khilji, Director Hazara Region Irshadullah Afridi, Director Malakand Region Fazal Ghafoor, and district Excise & Taxation officers.

The meeting included a detailed review of the revenue, recovery, and set targets for the month of July.

Against the target of Rs 625 million for July, the department achieved a recovery of Rs 873.5 million, 140% of the target, exceeding it by Rs 248.5 million.

On this occasion, the Excise Minister was given a detailed briefing on the targets and revenue collections of all district excise offices. He was also informed about the ongoing administrative reforms and public facilitation initiatives in the department.

The Minister appreciated the performance of the excise officers and staff who had shown outstanding results. He also issued instructions to provide all possible facilities to taxpayers and ensure there is no room for any complaints.