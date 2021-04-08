As part of its ongoing cleanliness awareness campaign 'Dastak', the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is all set to kick off the next phase of the campaign at various mosques of the city from tomorrow (on Friday)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :As part of its ongoing cleanliness awareness campaign 'Dastak', the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is all set to kick off the next phase of the campaign at various mosques of the city from tomorrow (on Friday).

During the campaign, the communication tems of the Company will held meetings with Imam Masajid and Khateebs of the mosques and ask them to disseminate the cleanliness messages regarding dengue fever in their Khutbat-e-Juma or in other religious congregations. They would also tell the people that public cooperation and participation was essential to make the campaign successful. The religious clerics would be told to educate the general public about putting their waste in the waste bins or dump it into the waste holders of the company or handover it to sanitary worker.

The mosque clerics would also be requested to follow the SOP's regarding corona i.e to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough. They were requested to inform the general public that not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies.

The helpline number would also be highlighted for any public queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area, registeration of complaints or giving suggestions.