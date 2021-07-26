ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) elections campaign deputy convener and newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Monday termed PTI landslide win in AJK election as a victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

In a statement, he thanked people of AJK for supporting PTI adding that PTI government would work for the progress and prosperity of AJK and this win would also have far reaching affects for the independence of Kashmir.

He said that Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider should apologize to the Kashmiris for calling them with a "slavish mentality".

Speaking at his residence in Bagh, he said that PTI workers bravely fought against the oppression and violence as PTI opponents have tried their best to create hurdles in elections. Sardar Tanveer said that status-quo has been dismantled by PTI. He said that PTI government would work for creating employment opportunities in AJK and will also establish IT software park, promote sea food, water sports and good governance.