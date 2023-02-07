SAU organizes Agri-Tech exhibition

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Industry and academia have agreed to promote Agri-tech in the country, develop the value of agri-business and create more opportunities for women's involvement in agriculture and information technology

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Industry and academia have agreed to promote Agri-tech in the country, develop the value of agri-business and create more opportunities for women's involvement in agriculture and information technology.

According to the university spokesman, such expressions come up during a high-level annual exhibition based on software, applications and modules, developed by the final year students of the Information Technology Center of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Tuesday.

The exhibition was organized in collaboration with Hyderabad Information and Software House Association (HISHA) and Gaxton while a job fair was also arranged by the IT-related private companies of Karachi and Hyderabad to provide internship and job opportunities to the students.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by Tanzeela Ume Habiba, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Information, Science and Technology and Dr. Fateh Marri, SAU Vice CHANCELLOR.

Addressing the participants, Tanzeela Ume Habiba said that Sindh government was working on many projects for the youth of the province.

Different programs are being launched, she informed and added that the youth were working with business-oriented projects, artificial intelligence and agri-tech as per the industry demand. This exhibition is a confirmation of the talent of youth, she said.

Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor SAU said that the IT sector has developed a lot and Information technology is playing vital role in the development of all sectors including medical, agriculture, engineering, livestock, manufacturing, and the e-business.

He said the projects and modules prepared by the students of the university are of a high standard. With the help of IT in agriculture the GDP of the country can be increased by the export of agricultural products and access to the global market, he added.

Dr. Bhawani Shankar Choudhry, Head of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Karachi informed that around 5.5 million children were born in the country annually, therefore the food security, improvement of children's nutrition, proper use of available resources and sustainable agriculture is inevitable.

He said our youth are developing information technology-related projects for business start-ups, and linkages in industry and academia to bring it on a commercial basis, he said we will pay 50 percent of the fee for 12 members in the IEEE of the SAU.

Florence Rolle, Head of United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in Sindh said that Sindh Agriculture University was playing major role in research and extension work in agriculture and the FAO offering its services in terms of agricultural development and women's inclusion in Sindh.

She said that the establishment of the center will be completed within couple of months with the support of Sindh Agriculture University for the expansion of production per acre, agribusiness and various programs for students.

Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Sub-Campus Umer Kot and Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean, Agricultural Social Sciences Faculty said that information technology has changed the world in a few decades and the world's economic and business activities and markets are moved on click away.

Among others, Mona Shah of HISHA, Mukesh Kumar of SMEDA and Syed Azfar Hussain Project Head of NIC Syed Azfar Hussain also addressed and appreciated the projects of the students of the University and emphasized for further enhancement of the technical linkage between academia and industry.

On this occasion, the students of IT have developed health, agriculture software, monitoring systems, tracking system, biometric system, quality detection, artificial intelligence, smart health care system, various monitoring systems for animals and insects, mobile applications and other models. Around 40 projects were put up for exhibition, in which students and industry delegates showed interest.

During the event, tableaus related to IT were also presented by the students while the Vice Chancellor and Deans distributed shield awards to the teachers and students who prepared the best projects.