SCBAP Extends Greetings To COAS For Elevation To As Field Marshal

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has extende warmest congratulations to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on being elevated to the rank of “FIELD MARSHAL” in recognition of his decisive role in Marka-e-Haq.

According to a press note released here Wednesday, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Acting President SCBAP, said this prestigious honor is a testament to the COAS's exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and outstanding service to the nation.

His exemplary contributions to national security and stability have earned him the highest recognition.

'We commend the COAS's leadership and vision in upholding the nation's integrity and sovereignty. His appointment as Field Marshal is a well-deserved tribute to his remarkable service, for this, we also appreciate and endorse the well-reasoned decision of the Federal Cabinet and Government of Pakistan'.

We wish him continued success and good health.

