UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCJ Abbottabad Issues Stay Order Against PSTs Recruitment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:07 PM

SCJ Abbottabad issues stay order against PSTs recruitment

Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad Friday issued stay orders against 246 Primary School Teachers (PSTs) recruitment in district Abbottabad on the writ petition of Haroon Munsif

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad Friday issued stay orders against 246 Primary school Teachers (PSTs) recruitment in district Abbottabad on the writ petition of Haroon Munsif.

The court also served notices to Directorate of Secondary and Elementary education KPK, District Education Officer Abbottabad and Director National Testing Service (NTS) Islamabad to appear before the court on February 29th and explain how PST test was leaked on the day of paper.

A candidate of PST Haroon Munsif filed a petition in the court of Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad against the recruitment of PSTs as on the day of NTS test the paper was leaked on Facebook and immediately gone viral but all concerned department continued the test and later the recruitment process for the above-mentioned posts.

District Education Officer also issued the schedule of interview after completion of the test process on 27th February which was challenged and the court has granted the stay order.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Facebook February All NTS Jobs NTS Court

Recent Stories

DC Mardan holds open court, vows to address citize ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Railways retrieves 293.56 acres precious ..

1 minute ago

30Kg hashish, 9Kg opium recovered, smuggler arrest ..

3 minutes ago

LNA Ready to Stop Military Operation If Mercenarie ..

3 minutes ago

Assange Risks Facing Human Rights Violations in US ..

3 minutes ago

How Diet, Exercise, and Weight Management Can Add ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.