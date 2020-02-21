SCJ Abbottabad issues stay order against PSTs recruitment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad Friday issued stay orders against 246 Primary School Teachers (PSTs) recruitment in district Abbottabad on the writ petition of Haroon Munsif

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad Friday issued stay orders against 246 Primary school Teachers (PSTs) recruitment in district Abbottabad on the writ petition of Haroon Munsif.

The court also served notices to Directorate of Secondary and Elementary education KPK, District Education Officer Abbottabad and Director National Testing Service (NTS) Islamabad to appear before the court on February 29th and explain how PST test was leaked on the day of paper.

A candidate of PST Haroon Munsif filed a petition in the court of Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad against the recruitment of PSTs as on the day of NTS test the paper was leaked on Facebook and immediately gone viral but all concerned department continued the test and later the recruitment process for the above-mentioned posts.

District Education Officer also issued the schedule of interview after completion of the test process on 27th February which was challenged and the court has granted the stay order.