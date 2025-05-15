Scrutiny Committee Reviews Medical Retirement Cases In Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan Thursday chaired a meeting of the scrutiny committee to review retirement cases filed on medical grounds. The session was held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.
During the meeting, the Medical board thoroughly evaluated the submitted cases to determine their merit and eligibility for retirement under medical grounds.
The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent of DHQ Benazir Teaching Hospital Abbottabad, Dr.
Israr Ahmad; Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Zarak Yar Khan Toru; District education Officers (Male and Female) Abbottabad; Audit Officer Abbottabad; representatives from the Establishment Department (DC Office and Education), and the Assistant District Education Officer (Female).
The scrutiny committee emphasized transparency and adherence to regulations in all reviewed cases, ensuring that each application was assessed based on medical and administrative recommendations.
