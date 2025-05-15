Open Menu

Scrutiny Committee Reviews Medical Retirement Cases In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Scrutiny committee reviews medical retirement cases in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan Thursday chaired a meeting of the scrutiny committee to review retirement cases filed on medical grounds. The session was held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

During the meeting, the Medical board thoroughly evaluated the submitted cases to determine their merit and eligibility for retirement under medical grounds.

The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent of DHQ Benazir Teaching Hospital Abbottabad, Dr.

Israr Ahmad; Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Zarak Yar Khan Toru; District education Officers (Male and Female) Abbottabad; Audit Officer Abbottabad; representatives from the Establishment Department (DC Office and Education), and the Assistant District Education Officer (Female).

The scrutiny committee emphasized transparency and adherence to regulations in all reviewed cases, ensuring that each application was assessed based on medical and administrative recommendations.

Recent Stories

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

7 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan