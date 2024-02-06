Secretary Excise for eliminating drugs in KP

Secretary Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the crackdown against drug smugglers was going on and elimination of drugs from the society was the top priority of the government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Secretary Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the crackdown against drug smugglers was going on and elimination of drugs from the society was the top priority of the government.

In this regard, the excise department has recovered a total of 72 kg of hashish in various operations while two accused have also been arrested.

The Provincial Incharge Excise Intelligence Bureau foiled an attempt to smuggle a large amount of drugs to Punjab on a secret tip.

While carrying out the operation on the Motorway Service Road towards Akbarpura, 48 kg hashish was recovered from the vehicle number BA 2778 while the accused Muhammad Sabir son of Ghulam Mehboob resident of Shaheed Abad Jameel Chowk Ring Road Peshawar was arrested on the spot.

The second operation carried out by Excise Police Station Mardan Region, on Mardan Charsada road and recovered 24 kg hashish from vehicle number AYR 592, while the accused Ijaz Ahmed, son of Muhammad Ishaq, resident of Baghbanpura, Lahore, had been arrested on the spot. Cases have been registered against the accused.

APP/ash/