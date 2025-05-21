Open Menu

Seminar On ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos’ In Fostering Unity In Muslim Umah

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Seminar on ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos’ in fostering unity in Muslim Umah

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Department of Arabic Language and Literature at the University of Sargodha organised a seminar titled "Role of Bunyan-um-Marsoos in building the Unity of the Muslim Society."

The guest speakers included CEO of Mission Grammar school System Muhammad Javed Hashmi, Principal of Jamia Mahmoodiya Islamia Sheikh Muhammad Ashraf Ali, and Principal of Darul Uloom Zakaria Sheikh Muhammad Aftab Akram. Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Ismail Chairman of the Department of Arabic Language and Literature served as the host speaker.

Muhammad Javed Hashmi stated that the concept of "Bunyan-um-Marsoos" conveys the message that the Muslim Ummah can only become an unbeatable force when united intellectually, ideologically, and practically.

Sheikh Muhammad Ashraf stated that our army has defeated the enemy and conveyed a powerful message about the strength and spirit of Muslims.

Sheikh Muhammad Aftab Akram stated that islam is a complete code of life and to achieve peace, progress, and prosperity in our country, we must stand united like a solid structure.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Ismail expressed gratitude to guests and participants and stressed the need for Muslims to put aside differences and unite as one nation.

Recent Stories

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20 ..

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

2 hours ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

2 hours ago
 Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

2 hours ago
 Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special gua ..

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

2 hours ago
 T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

2 hours ago
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

6 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

6 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan