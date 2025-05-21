Seminar on ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos’ in fostering unity in Muslim Umah

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Department of Arabic Language and Literature at the University of Sargodha organised a seminar titled "Role of Bunyan-um-Marsoos in building the Unity of the Muslim Society."

The guest speakers included CEO of Mission Grammar school System Muhammad Javed Hashmi, Principal of Jamia Mahmoodiya Islamia Sheikh Muhammad Ashraf Ali, and Principal of Darul Uloom Zakaria Sheikh Muhammad Aftab Akram. Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Ismail Chairman of the Department of Arabic Language and Literature served as the host speaker.

Muhammad Javed Hashmi stated that the concept of "Bunyan-um-Marsoos" conveys the message that the Muslim Ummah can only become an unbeatable force when united intellectually, ideologically, and practically.

Sheikh Muhammad Ashraf stated that our army has defeated the enemy and conveyed a powerful message about the strength and spirit of Muslims.

Sheikh Muhammad Aftab Akram stated that islam is a complete code of life and to achieve peace, progress, and prosperity in our country, we must stand united like a solid structure.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Ismail expressed gratitude to guests and participants and stressed the need for Muslims to put aside differences and unite as one nation.