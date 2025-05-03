Serving humanity key to compassionate society: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said serving humanity strengthens compassion and empathy in society and plays a vital role in building a better future for all.

He made these remarks while delivering the keynote address as the chief guest at the Rotary International District Conference 2025.

Gilani praised the humanitarian contributions of Rotary International in Pakistan and around the world, said a news release.

Welcoming District Governor Rizwan Adhia, ambassadors, Rotary members and other distinguished guests, Gilani said, “It is a great honour for me to be here this evening. Today, we are not just celebrating an organization, we are honoring a century-long legacy of revolutionary service. We pay tribute to those who live by Rotary’s enduring motto: ‘Service Above Self.”

He lauded the Rotary International’s extensive humanitarian work, noting that from Pakistan’s bustling cities to the remotest parts of Africa, Rotary has built a powerful network of compassion. “Rotary’s greatest success lies not only in its 1.5 million members, but in its tireless efforts to make the world a better place,” he said.

Highlighting the organization’s contribution to national development, Gilani said that Rotary’s mission aligns with Pakistan’s goals of sustainable development and inclusive growth. He especially praised its support in the fight against polio, calling it a near victory and urging continued efforts to make Pakistan polio-free. Gilani also highlighted the “Smart Villages” initiative, which is transforming lives through solar energy, clean water, and rural healthcare.

He applauded Rotary’s youth leadership programs, which are shaping future innovators among Pakistan’s large young population. He appreciated projects such as the partnership with Ziauddin Hospital to provide heart surgeries for underprivileged children.

The Chairman Senate said, “I belong to South Punjab and have seen firsthand the deep inequalities that still exist—the children without schools, mothers without healthcare, and farmers battling famine. These are not just numbers; they are our people.”

He recalled his tenure as Prime Minister, during which the uplift of underdeveloped regions and empowerment of marginalized communities, especially women, was a key priority. “I take pride in launching the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), a globally recognized initiative that has provided hope, financial assistance, and dignity to millions,” he added.

Gilani expressed interest in potential collaboration between Rotary and BISP to further enhance community welfare and sustainable grassroots development. “Together, we can create a legacy that will benefit generations,” he added.

He pledged full support for expanding Rotary’s work—whether in eradicating polio, improving education, or advancing clean energy. “Through legislation and policymaking, we will back every initiative that ensures inclusive development, women’s empowerment, digital innovation, and environmental sustainability,” he said, adding that social development is a shared responsibility.