Seven Drug Suppliers Arrested, 11kg Of Drugs Seized In Separate Operations
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 09:36 PM
Police have arrested seven drug supplier and recovered more than 11 kilograms of drugs from their possession during crackdown here Wednesday
According to police spokesman, Ratta Amral Police apprehended two drug pushers and recovered 4.1 kg of drugs while Pirwadhai Police arrested another two drug suppliers with 2.6 kg of drugs.
Additionally, Gujjar Khan Police detained drug smuggler with 1.6 kg of drugs.
Following operation, Bani Police arrested another drug supplier and seized 1.
4 kg drugs and Rawat Police confiscated 1.3 kg drugs.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani stated that all necessary steps are being taken to root out the drug menace from society and that Rawalpindi Police are fully committed to safe the younger generation from the devastating effects of narcotics. He urged citizens to cooperate with the police by reporting any drug-related activities to help build a safer, healthier community.
