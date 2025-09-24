Open Menu

Seven Drug Suppliers Arrested, 11kg Of Drugs Seized In Separate Operations

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 09:36 PM

Seven drug suppliers arrested, 11kg of drugs seized in separate operations

Police have arrested seven drug supplier and recovered more than 11 kilograms of drugs from their possession during crackdown here Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested seven drug supplier and recovered more than 11 kilograms of drugs from their possession during crackdown here Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Ratta Amral Police apprehended two drug pushers and recovered 4.1 kg of drugs while Pirwadhai Police arrested another two drug suppliers with 2.6 kg of drugs.

Additionally, Gujjar Khan Police detained drug smuggler with 1.6 kg of drugs.

Following operation, Bani Police arrested another drug supplier and seized 1.

4 kg drugs and Rawat Police confiscated 1.3 kg drugs.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani stated that all necessary steps are being taken to root out the drug menace from society and that Rawalpindi Police are fully committed to safe the younger generation from the devastating effects of narcotics. He urged citizens to cooperate with the police by reporting any drug-related activities to help build a safer, healthier community.

Recent Stories

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender of championships

1 hour ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspa ..

President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspapers in strengthening democrac ..

2 minutes ago
 FBR finalizes tax-exemption mechanism for Gilgit-B ..

FBR finalizes tax-exemption mechanism for Gilgit-Baltistan

2 minutes ago
 RPO emphasizes need to treat visitors at police st ..

RPO emphasizes need to treat visitors at police stations with courtesy, professi ..

2 minutes ago
 Seven drug suppliers arrested, 11kg of drugs seize ..

Seven drug suppliers arrested, 11kg of drugs seized in separate operations

2 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Ga ..

Court issues arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

2 minutes ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Developmen ..

2 hours ago
 Shields distributed for exceptional service during ..

Shields distributed for exceptional service during Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) Confer ..

2 hours ago
 British High Commissioner visits UK-Pakistan Partn ..

British High Commissioner visits UK-Pakistan Partnership Driving Climate-Smart F ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Ports Authority, Maritime Authority of Singa ..

Dubai Ports Authority, Maritime Authority of Singapore discuss advancing excelle ..

2 hours ago
 Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhr ..

Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhran

2 hours ago
 Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAP ..

Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAPO Act case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan