Shaan Rehamatallil Alameen (PBUH) celebrations started in connection with Rabi-ul-Awal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that Shaan Rehamatallil Alameen (PBUH) celebrations in connection with Rabi-ul-Awal will be held with religious devotion and respect.

He was addressing a meeting in the committee room of his office here on Friday. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, President Chamber of Commerce and Industries Hafiz Muhammad Younis, CEO Education Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Incharge Child Protection Bureau Noshaba Malik, Incharge Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain and officers of concerned departments were present in the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that all government office buildings, green belts, banks, petrol pumps will be illuminated with lights.

CEO Education Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan said that Shaan Rehamatallil Alameen (PBUH) celebrations are celebrated by the school education from Thursday.

On October 10, district-level recitation, Naat and speech competitions in urdu will be held.

On October 13, divisional level boys and girls will have separate recitation, Naat recitation and speech competitions in Urdu on Sirat-e-Nabi competitions on recitation. On the first of Rabi-ul-Awal, Naat Khawani and Milad ceremonies were organized by the school education in the schools in which the students narrated the biography of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The teachers said that for success in this world it is necessary to follow the blessed life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

On the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the celebrations should be held in a beautiful manner with devotion and respect.

He said that the Sirat-l-Nabawi conference would be held on the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner's office.