Shalimar Express again gets stop at Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Shalimar Express, one of the legendary trains of Pakistan Railways, once again got a technical stop of twenty minutes at Cantt Railway Station from Sept 8. Lahore-Karachi- Lahore bound train will reach Multan at 11 am from Lahore and from Karachi at 8pm daily.

The PR has reduced the fares of the train to facilitate�the passengers.It runs from Lahore to Karachi via Faisalabad and newly deputed DS, Mahmood Rehman managed to get its Multan stop, said a news release issued here on Thursday.�