Sindh CM Orders Restoration Of Smooth Traffic Operation At Port Area
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 09:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed serious concern over the heavy traffic congestion in the port area following the reopening of Baber Loi Road after an 11-day closure.
The CM said this road blockage had halted cargo movements from upcountry, and upon resumption, the simultaneous influx of inbound and outbound traffic resulted in significant gridlock.
He emphasised that recurring traffic congestion, especially during the berthing of multiple ships at China Port (SAPT) or after public disruptions, leads to substantial economic losses and inconvenience.
Mr. Shah has directed the traffic police to address the current crisis and implement measures to prevent future occurrences. These measures include establishing a 24/7 Traffic Monitoring Cell near the port, implementing staggered entry timings for cargo vehicles to regulate movement, creating temporary parking zones to manage truck flow, holding daily coordination meetings between port authorities, police, and logistics companies, identifying and utilizing alternate routes to divert excess traffic, implementing a digital slot booking system for cargo dispatch and arrival, deploying mobile response teams to clear bottlenecks, and ensuring continuous public communication through media updates and traffic alerts.
The Chief Minister has instructed all relevant departments to act swiftly and collaboratively to restore smooth traffic operations and facilitate trade activities at the port.
