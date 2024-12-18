Sindh Emergency Rescue Service 1122 to expand province-wide: Makhdoom Mahboob uz Zaman

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation and Chairman Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman has announced plans to expand the Sindh Emergency Rescue Service 1122 across the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation and Chairman Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman has announced plans to expand the Sindh Emergency Rescue Service 1122 across the province.

He stated that command and control systems would be established in every division to reduce Karachi’s workload. The province-wide rescue stations are set to be officially inaugurated on December 24 and 25, on the anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom, he added.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, after inaugurating the new building of the District Station for Rescue 1122 in Hyderabad, he emphasized the significant role Rescue 1122 has played in Karachi and other areas, particularly in fire fighting, water rescues and disaster response. He reiterated that these services would be made available across the Sindh.

"We have given two vehicles to the administration of all the districts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, under the mobile health units across Sindh, equipped with facilities like ECG, X-rays, ultrasounds and blood tests", he said adding that every district will be provided with 10 such vehicles.

The minister highlighted that the institution was established in 2023, and its recruitment rules and operational regulations are under process. He recently chaired the first meeting of the Rescue Council, formed with the approval of the Sindh Cabinet, he informed.

He said that during the meeting, directives were issued to ensure the insurance of firefighters and other staff members.

He sais that a proposed policy for compensation in case of life lost during duty was also under review, aiming to provide compensation equivalent to that offered to police and other martyrs’ families. He added that modern equipment, including a 200-foot snorkel, is available in Karachi and a similar facility will soon be provided in Hyderabad.

Makhdoom Mahboob uz Zaman highlighted the autonomy granted to provinces under the 18th Amendment, stating that each province has the authority to govern its institutions. He stressed that their Primary goal was to ensure public service without compromise.

Regarding the budget of the institution, he said, "The institution has just been established and a large part of our budget goes to salaries, we have recently received a grant, which will be increased further.

We will try to ensure the provision of services of this organization to every area".

He clarified that staff recruitment was conducted through a transparent process, with personnel receiving training at Punjab Rescue academy as part of their induction.

To a question about the Makhdoom family getting specific ministries in Sindh, Makhdoom Mehboob-ul-Zaman said that the party leadership decides who should be given what job. Regarding the political differences, he said that it is a healthy trend to express one's opinion in political parties so that the people can be served by forming a common opinion.

He said, "Our stance on water issues is principled and this was taught to us by Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. She also held a clear position on the Kalabagh Dam. If water is to be provided to Cholistan, they should take a lesson from us that how we managed to provide clean drinking water to Thar. We have declared Thar as a model district for desert areas."

He further emphasized, "Our stance on water remains principled, and if necessary, a joint session of Parliament can be called to address this issue. We will also take this matter to the public court if required."

Regarding the negotiations with PTI, he said that the Peoples Party had never done any political prosecution and during their government, no one has been a political prisoner since 2008.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's stance on Imran Khan is not the same as Imran Khan's stance on the Peoples Party, we believe in the political process", he remarked.

The minister criticized elements obstructing Pakistan’s development and warned of continued firm measures against anti-state agendas.

Earlier, during the inauguration ceremony, the provincial minister was briefed by the Regional Director Rescue 1122, Abid Jalal ud din on the advanced features of the emergency operation control room, rescue machinery, fire brigade and other specialized equipment.

The project was started with the collaboration of the Project Director of Sindh Flood Emergency and Rehabilitation Project Ghulam Asgar Kanasaro.

On the occasion, the Rescue 1122 administration exhibited fire brigade vehicles, rescue equipment for citizens drowning in water, cranes and other emergency rescue equipment. DC Zain ul Abideen Memon and other relevant officials were also present.