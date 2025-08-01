Sindh government to celebrate Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq with full zeal, says Zulfiqar Ali Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A high-level meeting regarding the enthusiastic celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day and “Marka-e-Haq” was held at Shehbaz Hall Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Sindh minister for culture and tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

According to a handout, addressing the meeting, the minister said that under the theme of “Marka-e-Haq,” the Sindh government will celebrate Independence Day with full enthusiasm. “The way Pakistan responded to Indian aggression with strength and unity uplifted the spirit of the entire nation. Therefore, we will commemorate both Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq with great passion,” he added.

He paid tribute to the Pakistan armed forces, especially Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, for their unwavering commitment to defending the country. Zulfiqar Ali Shah urged all government departments to organize their own events in connection with the celebrations and maintain close coordination with one another.

While talking to the media afterward, the minister announced that a grand musical event featuring patriotic songs will be held on August 8 at Rani Bagh, Hyderabad. The event will feature renowned artists including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sanam Marvi and Kaifi Khalil.

He further stated that similar programs will also be organized by the Sindh government on August 10 in Sukkur and August 13 in Karachi. In response to a question, the minister said that an inquiry will be conducted into any budget expenditures made prior to his tenure.

The meeting was also attended by Mayor Kashif Shoro, MNA Tarique Shah Jamot, PPP leader Aajiz Dhamrah, Commissioner Hyderabad, DIG, Deputy Commissioner, SSP and other senior officials.