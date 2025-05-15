KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) participated in the Solidarity Rally, organised by Sindh HEC in support of Pakistan Armed Forces on Thursday from Nishan-e-Pakistan to Clock Tower at Seaview. The rally was led by Sindh HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Rafi, and vice chancellors of different universities including SMIU. The Acting Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Deans Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Director Admissions and Examinations Furqan Iftikhar, chairpersons of academic departments, heads of different administrative sections, faculty, officers, staff members and students participated in it in a large number.

On this occasion, Acting Vice Chancellor of SMIU Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Channar while talking to the media paid great tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces on their bravery and exemplary success during the recent Indian aggression and said that we are proud of our armed forces who safeguarded sovereignty of the country by exhibiting their national spirit, courage, bravery and war expertise during the India’s shameful attack on Pakistan.

He said the world has now become fully aware about Indian intentions that it always initiates aggression and show hostility against Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan has always preached for peace in the region and demanded right to self-determination for occupied Kashmir. He also saluted Pakistan Air force and its heroes who destroyed war planes of India during the combat, when they attacked on Pakistan. He said that it was a moment of pride for all of us that India met to the defeat and Pakistan stands morally high in the world community.

He said we all stand with Pakistan Armed Forces who are protecting boundaries of our country-Pakistan and lives of its people. He said India must honour peace in the region, withdraw from occupied Kashmir and honour the Indus Waters Treaty. Dr. Channar also appreciated the role of Sindh HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Rafi, who organised the successful rally.